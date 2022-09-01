Great Lakes Advocate

Three Hawks players named in North Coast squad

September 1 2022 - 12:00am
Forster-Tuncurry's Charli Brookes has been named in the North Coast under 17s.

NORTH Coast Bulldogs rugby league selectors have announced the under 17 girl's squad in the Lisa Fioala Cup team.

