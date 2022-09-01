NORTH Coast Bulldogs rugby league selectors have announced the under 17 girl's squad in the Lisa Fioala Cup team.
The game will be at Tuggerah Sporting Complex on September 27.
Casey Cowgill (Coffs Harbour), Emma Williams (Woolgoolga), Lucy Pither (Forster), Breanca Martin (Macleay Valley), Sophia Dungay (Macleay Valley), Annika Green (Wingham), Dominique Lardner (Macleay Valley), Emily Cougle (Forster), Ava Rosetta (Port Breakers), Ellie D'Elboux (Wingham), Emilee Mohr (Taree Red Rovers), Natayla Franklin (Bellingen), Emiah Stokes (Wauchope), Charlee Woods (Port Sharks), Allira Brunner (Port Breakers), Kashaya Mitchell (West Newcastle), Angele Field (Port Sharks), Sienna Gill (Port Breakers), Jorga Connors (Forster), Avalon Sanbrook (Port Sharks), Kyeisha McGrath (West Newcastle), Myarla Morcombe (Taree Red Rovers), Tyra McGarry (Forster), Charli Brookes (Forster), and Summa Clare (Port Sharks).
The team will be coached by Jared Davey.
