Trevor is a handsome long haired black, while Nancy is a stunning white fuzz ball.
These eight-month-old kittens are litter mates and have had a rough start to life.
Advertisement
With very little human handling they are timid, but certainly not feral or terrified so they can become wonderful pets with the right owner.
While they are friends, they would be better separated and adopted by cat savvy people who realise they are still kittens needing to be retrained.
We will consider them going together if the person adopting them is very experienced with cats.
They are indoor only cats.
Their adoption fee is $75 each
They have had all necessary vet work.
If you would like to meet them contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827
NSW AWL Rehoming number: R251000222
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.