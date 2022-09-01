Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the week

September 1 2022 - 10:00pm
For expressions of interest for Trevor and Nancy phone the clinic on 6557 2273 to inquire.

Trevor is a handsome long haired black, while Nancy is a stunning white fuzz ball.

Local News

