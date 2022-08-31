Great Lakes Advocate

The teen has been surfing since he was a toddler

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 31 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunny Williams is chaired off the beach following his win in the National grommet final at Lighthouse Beach at Port Macquarie. Photo Shane Chalker.

BODYBOARDING. Sunny Williams from Elizabeth Beach (Lizzy to the locals), just loves it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.