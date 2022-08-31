BODYBOARDING. Sunny Williams from Elizabeth Beach (Lizzy to the locals), just loves it.
"I surf whenever I can,'' the 13-year-old said.
"In the morning. After school. All weekend if the conditions are good. Lizzy's just down the road from where we live, so that makes it a bit easier.''
Sunny is now the Australian grommet (under 13) champion, having won the title at the Nationals held in the Port Macquarie area last month.
This is his last year as a grommet, so he figures it was a special way to bow out. Sunny thought he was a reasonable chance going into the event.
"Yeah, I was pretty confident, I've had some good results this year,'' he said.
That included winning the State championship held at Newcastle to qualify for a shot at the Australian title.
So to the Nationals, held at North Haven and then Lighthouse Beach at Port Macquarie, where Sunny said the conditions were perfect.
"It was just pumping,'' he said.
He made it through the qualifying rounds and into the semi-finals without drama to claim a berth in the final.
"I was pretty nervous before the final,'' he admitted.
However, the nerves went within seconds when he caught his first wave. It was Sunny's turn to shine.
"I was sort of in my own little space, picking up these good little waves,'' he said.
He headed to shore at the conclusion of the final and when he was chaired off the beach, Sunny knew he was in the frame for the championship. Then it was announced that he was the winner.
"It was an unbelievable feeling,'' he said smiling.
Sunny's been surfing since he was three or four, but it's only been in the last couple of years that he's started competitively. Surfing is a family sport, with his dad, Matt and his siblings all involved.
He said that Matt was 'sort of my coach' but that there's no shortage of sage advice from other Forster Bodyboard Club members.
"People like Shane Chalker have helped out - it's a good club like that,'' he said.
He understands there's a professional bodyboarding tour and thinks he may look into that eventually, but concedes that a few years away yet. In the meantime he'll concentrate on improving his own technique. His home break at Elizabeth Beach and Tuncurry are his preferred haunts.
Surfing 12 months a year doesn't leave much time for other sports.
"I do a bit of fishing and mountain biking, but it's mainly surfing,'' he said.
What's the attraction?
"Just catching a wave - you're one with the wave,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
