Saturday's clash against Wingham will be played at home-ground Harry Elliott Oval, Tuncurry

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 31 2022 - 3:00am
Halfback, Adrian Davis will be a 'massive in' for the Hawks in Saturday's semi-final against Wingham at Tuncurry.

FORSTER-Tuncurry captain-coach, Nathan Campbell is tipping a ferocious clash between the forwards in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League minor semi-final against Wingham at the Harry Elliott Oval.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

