FORSTER-Tuncurry captain-coach, Nathan Campbell is tipping a ferocious clash between the forwards in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League minor semi-final against Wingham at the Harry Elliott Oval.
He said Wingham captain-coach, Mitch Collins leads a willing back of forwards who would be up for the contest.
"But I'll back my forwards, I'm confident we can get the job done,'' Campbell said.
"This is going to be a brilliant game. I can't wait.''
The Hawks finished third on the ladder to claim the home semi-final.
Wingham have done it the hard way and had to beat the previously undefeated Port City in the last round and hope that Macleay Valley upset Port Macquarie.
Both happened.
"Yes and no,'' Campbell replied when asked if he was surprised to be playing the Tigers.
"They've worked hard and I think they deserve to be there.''
But, enough about the Tigers.
Campbell reports that for one of the first times this season his side will be at full strength.
"Everybody's back,'' he said
This includes star halfback and playmaker, Adrian 'AJ' Davis, who has missed the last few games due to injury.
We've had a good year and it's great to see three southern clubs in the semi-finals. But we don't want our season to end on Saturday.- Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach, Nathan Campbell
"You just don't realise how much you miss his experience,'' Campbell said.
"Getting AJ back is a massive win for us.''
He'll line-up against another quality number seven in Jarom Haines and Campbell agreed this will be a telling clash.
"But I still think it'll be in the forwards where it will be won and lost,'' he said.
Forster comfortably won the first round clash against the Tigers at Wingham.
At that point it appeared Wingham's semi-final hopes were shot.
They drew against a desperate Wingham side 30-30 at Tuncurry last month, although Campbell said the Hawks had a number of players on the sideline that day.
Under 18 players Ashton Hilder and Travis Felsch played first grade in the last round win over Wauchope.
Hilder may be included in Forster's reserve grade for the clash against Port City on Saturday, however, Felsch will be in the Great Lakes College squad in Sydney for tomorrow night's University Shield encounter and won't play for the Hawks.
Campbell said he was happy to get through the Wauchope game without any injury problems.
"Now we can concentrate on the semi-finals,'' he said.
"This is what you play for.
"We've had a good year and it's great to see three southern clubs in the semi-finals. But we don't want our season to end on Saturday.''
Winner will meet the loser of Sunday's major semi-final between Port City and Old Bar. Loser can start making arrangements for a Mad Monday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
