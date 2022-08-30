The establishment of a Mid-Coast Economic Development Strategy reference group has been given an official seal of approval by MidCoast Council
The group, mayor, Claire Pontin, MidCoast Business Chamber president, Anna Godfrey and Forster Tuncurry, Taree and Gloucester business chamber representatives will be joined on the panel by councillors Jeremy Miller and Peter Epov. Peter Howard is an alternate representative.
The establishment of business community led Economic Development Strategy initially started following a mayor minute in May.
The primary purpose of the reference group will be to provide guidance, support and advocacy to ensure the timely development and adoption of an Economic Development Strategy for the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area), growth economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman reported at last week's August monthly ordinary meeting.
Ultimately the success of the reference group will not be judged on the adoption of a local Economic Development Strategy for the Mid-Coast, but rather, whether or not the strategy when implemented delivers outcomes that drive economic growth and facilitate an improved quality of life that includes increased access to opportunities for existing and future residents, Ms Tuckerman said.
Jeremy Miller described the establishment of the group as an historic and rare opportunity to plan for the next 30 years and beyond.
"And, I am looking forward to working with business chambers; I believe this group is going to do great things," Cr Miller said.
Cr Pontin echoed his comments.
"Having worked with these people there is a mood out there to get cracking on this and get some really good results for the local economy."
However, the matter was temporarily stalled when Peter Epov raised the issue ('on behalf of people who have raised it with me') of a need for committee members to sign a confidentially agreement
"It is a struggle that we are going to ask community members to sign confidentiality agreements in order that they can be on our committees and make a contribution to us," Cr Epov said.
"In some degree it is a disincentive for some 'good people' to nominate because they have some fear about the fact that they may slip up," he said.
"Surely we want more people to participate and as a result we shouldn't be asking them to sign a confidentially agreement."
Cr Pontin said it was her understanding this was more to protect the participants, that issues were not to be discussed outside and that it allowed participants to discuss issues freely.
"It's a form of Chatham House Rules; what is said in those committee meetings is protected and not to be discussed outside that allows participants to chat freely."
Kathryn Bell said she believed a confidentiality agreement was surplus to needs.
"I believe that agreeing to be a member of the group you are agreeing to abide by the code of conduct, you will be inducted, and if you breach those rules there will be consequences.
"I think it is a waste of time and effort and staff have enough to do and it puts another layer of paperwork or red tape that we don't need."
Cr Pontin suggested that it should be put before reference groups on a case-by-case basis.
"I am not aware of reference groups being concerned about it," she said.
"I think it provides some protection to some participants and I think it is appropriated for participants to have that discussion."
