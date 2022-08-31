Ospreys at home for play-off showdown

SOUTHERN United has two injury concerns going into Saturday's Coastal Premier League football semi-final against Bellingen at Boronia Park.
The Ospreys claimed third place on the ladder with a 6-1 thumping of Macleay Valley Rangers in the last round encounter on Saturday, August 27. Rangers went into the game in third spot.
Advertisement
Southern's reserve grade are also through to the play-offs and they finished the competition-proper with a 4-2 win over Rangers.
However, Southern coach, Jonathon Newman said Ethan Perry and Bayden Schumann were in doubt due to injury.
"Ethan picked up an MCL strain on Saturday, and Bayden is struggling with a knee problem,'' Newman said.
"But otherwise we've got 31 fit and keen players to choose from across the two grades.''
Newman said the Ospreys go into the encounter on the back of some sparkling form against Rangers.
"Things seemed to finally click for us on Saturday,' he said.
This is Southern's debut season in the CPL. The CPL started in 2020 and is run by Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football. However, this is the first time a full semi-final series has been played as the opening two years were curtailed by COVID regulations or lockdowns.
"To be honest before the start of the season I had set us the goal of qualifying for the finals in both grades, be it a four or six team series, and I had hoped for a top four finish in either case,'' Newman said.
To be honest before the start of the season I had set us the goal of qualifying for the finals in both grades, be it a four or six team series, and I had hoped for a top four finish in either case.- Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman
"Towards the end of the first round I had changed my expectations to just getting into the top six, but once we started getting a bit of consistency I started thinking top four again.
"I thought we'd dropped the ball with our loss to Sawtell a few weeks back, but other results alongside three very solid performances from us, including knocking MVR out of third have seen our pre-season expectations met.
'I'm really happy for and proud of the players - they've really lifted on the last few matches, and I feel we deserve our home semi-final.''
However, Newman warned that Bellingen would be formidable opponent. This also was a knockout game, so there's no second prize for the loser.
"Bellingen will be a very tough opponent - they beat us with the last kick of the match in round one, and we reversed the result at their place. So we're very even,'' Newman said.
"We're expecting a good crowd, and I think our familiarity with the venue is going to be a great advantage. If we win on Saturday, we'll be playing Coffs Tigers at their ground for a spot in the grand final.''
The Ospreys meet Port Saints in reserve grade.
"Our expectation is that they will play at Boronia as well,'' Newman said.
Advertisement
"Port Saints have missed out in first grade and as we are the highest ranked team in this weekend's first grade matches, our reserves should play at the same venue as us.''
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.