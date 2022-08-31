Great Lakes Advocate

Ospreys claimed third place on the ladder with a 6-1 thumping of Macleay Valley Rangers last week

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 31 2022 - 7:00pm
Ospreys at home for play-off showdown

SOUTHERN United has two injury concerns going into Saturday's Coastal Premier League football semi-final against Bellingen at Boronia Park.

