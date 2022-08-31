FOOTBALL finals fever will hit the Great Lakes this weekend.
There'll be semi-finals of the Group Three Rugby League competition on Saturday, September 3 at the Harry Elliott Oval while Southern United plays Bellingen in Coastal Premier League football at Boronia Park, also on Saturday.
Tomorrow night, Friday, September 2 Great Lakes College's University Shield Rugby League team will tackle Sydney school, Bass High in the semi-final at Belmore Oval.
The winner then progresses to the final, which was expected to be played on Friday, September 9.
Nathan Campbell's Forster-Tuncurry Hawks will meet Wingham Tigers in the Group Three first grade minor semi-final.
The Hawks also will be involved in reserve grade, where they'll meet Port City.
The Hawks finished third after the competition-proper.
It's going to be a great weekend for the town.- Southern United coach ,Jonathon Newman
Wingham claimed fourth spot in the final round when they downed the unbeaten Port City while Macleay Valley upset Port Macquarie.
Games start on Saturday with league tag at 11am.
Reserve grade kicks off at 1.30pm and first grade at 2.50pm.
Southern United finished third in first grade in the club's debut year in the CPL, a competition that takes in 12 clubs from Forster-Tuncurry to the Coffs Harbour area.
Bellingen was the other new team admitted to the CPL this year.
"It's going to be a great weekend for the town,'' Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
