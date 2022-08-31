Great Lakes Advocate
League games start on Saturday with tag at 11am

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 31 2022 - 5:00pm
Great Lakes College's University Shield team will play Bass High in the semi-final at Belmore Oval on Friday from 12.30.

FOOTBALL finals fever will hit the Great Lakes this weekend.

