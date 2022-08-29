Great Lakes Advocate

Pearl Dragons issue an invitation to 'come and try'

Updated August 30 2022 - 4:00am, first published August 29 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Lakes Pearl Dragons will celebrate National Pride in Sport Day with a come and try day at Forster. Picture by Great Lakes Pearl Dragons.

The Great Lakes Pearl Dragons will join close to 50 clubs from across Australia later this month in a colourful range of rainbow colours as part of a national pride paddle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.