The Great Lakes Pearl Dragons will join close to 50 clubs from across Australia later this month in a colourful range of rainbow colours as part of a national pride paddle.
The September 17 National Pride in Sport Day is being held to encourage participation from the local LGBTQ+ community.
Great Lakes Pearl Dragons Club president, Wendy Burdekin says she is proud to show support for inclusion.
"This is a significant day for our community as it aims to show that our dragon boat sport is for everyone," Wendy said.
"We hope to have many attend who might not have ever felt they could be part of this type of team sport.
"The Pearl Dragons, who have operated in the Great Lakes area since 2009, will open their doors to all community members as part of the event."
The free come and try event will be held from 8am near the Little Street Baths, Forster (Paradise Marina)
This event will allow you to meet club members, find out about opportunities this sport offers and will get you on the water paddling in the large dragon boat, Wendy said.
Australian Dragon Boat Federation director of inclusion and diversity, Ruth Bollard, says this event is a key step for the sport.
"Over the past two years we have joined Pride in Sport and Diversity Council Australia and reached out to our community for their thoughts and experiences," Dr Bollard said.
"Overwhelmingly, our members support diversity.
"Dragon Boat is a sport for everyone, just as they are."
Following the come and try this opportunity, Pearlers will be conducting a series of five learn to paddle sessions from September 24 where individualised sessions will be on offer at a cost deducted from membership.
