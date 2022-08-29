Search challenge for rescue crews in major Mid North Coast exercise

Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue volunteers joined fellow specialists from across the Mid North Coast in Port Macquarie to search for a fishing boat missing at sea as part of a major capability exercise.
The search was the highlight of a two-day regional Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) designed to test marine agencies' search and rescue practices and coordination.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said 60 volunteers from seven Marine Rescue NSW units were among more than 100 specialists taking part in the exercise, including representatives from NSW Police Marine Area Command and Surf Lifesaving NSW.
"This exercise is a major component of our emergency services' ongoing professional training program, and plays a vital role in honing their search and rescue skills, ensuring that when a real emergency strikes, they operate seamlessly together," Ms Cooke said.
"Our emergency services personnel are trained to the highest standards for their roles, and the on-water experience they gain from these exercises helps keep them rescue-ready around the clock in one of busiest boating areas in the State."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the exercise was an important boost to local boating safety.
"Our beautiful waterways are a magnet for local and visiting boaters alike, however, sometimes an enjoyable day on the water ends with a call for help, with last year Marine Rescue NSW units on the Mid North Coast undertaking 201 rescues, with 124 of those in life-endangering situations."
"This exercise will ensure that our local Marine Rescue NSW volunteers have the skills they need to keep our local waterways safer."
Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Alex Barrell said the search exercise was designed to test both the participants' skills as well as their coordination with other agencies.
"In addition to seven rescue vessels and four Jet Skis in the on-water component of the exercise, volunteers from all seven units will also undertake incident management exercises on shore to further test their skills and capability, as well as participating in presentations by participating agencies designed to enhance inter-agency understanding and co-operation."
"Boaters on the Mid North Coast can be confident that in an emergency, those coming to their aid are skilled and well-practiced professionals thanks to these exercises and rigorous on-going training."
Participating Marine Rescue units: Port Macquarie, Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Camden Haven, Crowdy Harrington and Nambucca.
