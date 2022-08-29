A long and exhausting school swimming season has ended with a swag of medals for Forster athlete, Joel Fleming.
Earlier this month 16-year-old Joel competed at the School Sport Australia 2022 championships held at the Chandler Aquatic Centre, Brisbane.
According to Swimming North Coast publicity officer, Faye Rowles the event is the pinnacle of school swimming.
Swimmers have to progress through their school, zone and regional then onto state and all-schools before reaching School Sport Australia, Faye said.
Swimmers from Swimming North Coast did very well, she said.
Results:
