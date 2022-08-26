On today's International Dog Day, Friday, August 26, Marine Rescue NSW is urging boaters to keep their furry friends safer on the water by ensuring their dog is wearing a canine lifejacket when out on a boat or paddle craft.
Marine Rescue NSW acting commissioner , Todd Andrews said that in the past two years more than 200 dogs and their owners had been rescued on waterways across the State, many from potentially life endangering situations.
"Sadly, our Marine Rescue NSW volunteers all too often see many of these dogs not wearing lifejackets, making them vulnerable to drowning in an emergency," he said.
"A canine lifejacket is an inexpensive and effective way to keep your best friend safer, and boaters should ensure that their dog is wearing one whenever they head out on the water.
"Make sure that the lifejacket is brightly coloured, so if your dog falls overboard, they will be much easier to spot.
"The lifejacket should also have a grab handle on the back so you can more easily bring your dog back on board, provide support for their neck so their head stays above water, and be tight enough to stay on but loose enough to allow your dog to swim freely.
"Finally, when you Log On your journey with your (Forster Tuncurry) local Marine Rescue base, let us know there's a dog on board, that way we can keep an eye out for them, as well as you, if there's emergency."
