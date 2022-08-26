Great Lakes Advocate

International Dog Day

August 26 2022 - 6:00am
Image Marine Rescue NSW.

On today's International Dog Day, Friday, August 26, Marine Rescue NSW is urging boaters to keep their furry friends safer on the water by ensuring their dog is wearing a canine lifejacket when out on a boat or paddle craft.

Local News

