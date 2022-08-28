MANNING Cricket will continue to monitor the condition of fields and wickets in the lead-up to the new season starting Saturday, October 8.
Association president, Stephen Campbell said curators were reporting that most of the turf wickets were in reasonable shape despite the ongoing wet weather.
However, the association had the option of moving games to synthetic wickets.
But, boggy outfields at some grounds were causing some concern, particularly the Johnny Martin Oval, which was in poor shape.
"Even South Street at Forster is still wet,'' Mr Campbell said.
He hopes to speak with MidCoast Council soon to discuss the ongoing maintenance of fields.
Meanwhile, Mr Campbell said no two day games were planned for tier one next summer, as had been the case for a number of seasons.
The association floated the idea of playing two day fixtures last season, however, this was overwhelmingly rejected by the clubs.
Manning Cricket's 2022-23 season will start on Saturday, October 8.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
