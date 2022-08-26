Quirky little carts, repositories for the largesse of people's left over garden produce, pantry items, seeds and plants, are quietly popping up in communities in the Manning and surrounds.
The phenomenon started in Tinonee when retired resident, Tim Jones spied a picture of something similar elsewhere which got his creative juices flowing.
He set to building a share cart for the village, as a way of giving back to community.
"Tinonee pulled together, with fires and floods and disease and all that sort of thing. You can always rely on this community to come through," Tim said.
"And so I just thought I'd throw something in the mix and it's worked, which is nice.
"I made (the cart) as attractive as possible with lots of separate facilities, and it just took off."
Tim explains that the cart means people can contribute to the community without any fuss.
He also stresses that you don't have to be a donor to the cart to be able to take anything from it, especially as some community members have said publicly they would feel bad taking anything from the cart if they have nothing to leave there for others.
The gardening cart at Old Bar that sparked the idea in Tim's brain was called a swap cart.
"And I thought well, swap means that you've got to reciprocate. And that's not true," he explained.
"The cart is just magic for community, because it means people don't have to sit around in a circle and sing Kumbaya, they can they can just have this quiet interaction with the community via this small piece of infrastructure."
Twenty months later, word got around and the community venture is thriving.
As well as left-over produce, not long ago one of the group members decided to leave pantry items, as an 'emergency food bank' for people in the village who might be doing it tough.
And the cart also sparked the movement for a community garden to be started, a venture that is currently in the planning stages.
Along with the share cart, a Facebook group was created, with members posting when they leave items at the cart for others to pick up.
That Facebook group has grown to 600 members, in a village of only 1100 people. However some of those members are people in other communities in the Manning who have been coming to Tinonee to participate. And some of those people have contacted Tim Jones, asking if he could build a share cart for their own community.
As a result, there are now share carts at Nabiac, Cundletown and Coopernook, and orders for other places. Tim is making one for Black Head. He's even had an order from Speers Point in the Lake Macquarie area.
Each cart has to be a bit of a thing of beauty, or striking, or fun. It has to be impressive.- Tim Jones
The share carts are generally parked in an out-of-the-way place and the location not publicised, so as not to attract vandals, and they are made difficult to move to discourage theft of the carts themselves.
Tim is retired and enjoys building things. On each cart he creates, he includes what he likes to call a 'folly'. One cart has a maraca on a spring, and a box that reveals an artists' mannequin when opened. On another he put on a steel fan, like a propeller, on one side.
"Each cart has to be a bit of a thing of beauty, or striking, or fun. It has to be impressive," Tim said.
The building of the carts has been a one man show, but because of the increasing requests for them to be made, it's getting hard for one person to fill the orders. Tim is in discussions with the Manning Valley Men's Shed in Taree to bring them on board in creating the carts. He says they are keen to get involved.
"Every town, every neighborhood needs one of these," Tim said. "And I can't I can't make them all!"
Tim is always on the lookout for old agricultural equipment and bits and pieces to make the carts out of. The Black Head cart he is building is being made out of an old piano.
"I'm after materials like curved corrugated iron, and old old farming equipment - wheels and things like that."
If you are able to help out with old equipment and building materials, you can contact any of the share cart Facebook groups, as Tim is a member of each one: Tinonee Share Cart, Wallamba Share Cart, Cundletown Share Cart, and Coopernook Share Cart.
