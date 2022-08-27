From the NRMA Journal Open Road
The NRMA says there is no specific road rule in NSW stating you are not allowed to dip your lights to warn other road users that the police are ahead. However, you could still receive an infringement notice for it if a police officer alleges that while you were warning another driver, you also dazzled them.
Advertisement
Laws on headlights - NSW Road Rule 219 states: "A driver must not use, or allow to be used, any light fitted to or in the driver's vehicle to dazzle, or in a way that is likely to dazzle, another road user."
This type of offence can attract 1 demerit point and a $110 fine.
Another more specific road rule in NSW is Road Rule 218 which states:
"The driver of a vehicle must not use the vehicle's headlights on high-beam, or allow the vehicle's headlights to be used on high-beam, if the driver is driving: (a) less than 200 metres behind a vehicle travelling in the same direction as the driver, or (b) less than 200 metres from an oncoming vehicle."
Both 218-1 (a) & (b) each attract 1 demerit point and a $112 fine.
Once again, you could receive an infringement for breaching this rule while in the process of warning an approaching driver of a speed trap ahead.
Another twist in the story - Hindering a police officer
Furthermore, under Section 546C of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW), it is an offence to hinder a police officer in the execution of their duty.
The legislation sets out that:
"Any person who resists or hinders or incites any person to assault, resist or hinder a police officer in the execution of his or her duty shall be liable on conviction before the Local Court to imprisonment for 12 months or to a fine of 10 penalty units, or both."
It is arguable that flashing your headlights to warn of police would fall into the definition of 'hindering police' in the execution of their duty (ie, catching speeding drivers).
In conclusion
While the law does not provide any specific legislation to govern whether it is an offence to flash your vehicle's headlights to warn oncoming traffic, if you are hindering a police officer in executing their duty, using high beams illegally or dazzling a fellow motorist, you could be committing an offence".
The police have enough legal avenues to book you with something. So don't 'flash' and you won't be in trouble.
Motoring news locally every Saturday at 5am on 101.5 Great Lakes FM and 10am on 106.5 Rhema FM. Also Sunday 2pm on 103.3 2TLP 2.00pm every Tuesday on 101.5 Great Lakes FM. Road Ramblings can also be heard worldwide on the web by going to www.roadrambs.com. You can now find and listen to Road Ramblings on Facebook. Have a look and give us a like
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.