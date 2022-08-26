While much of the snow has melted, the Startin family and their friends from Coolongolook is continuing to enjoy the winter wonderland which greeted them when they travelled to Barrington Tops earlier this week.
Sixty-four-year0-old Debbie, who was keen to share the sight which greeted them during the four hour round trip, has been visiting the snow for close to 30 years.
Advertisement
Staying overnight at historic Moonan Cottage, at the foot of the Barrington Tops National Park, they were surprised to wake to a covering of snow.
It hasn't snowed here since 2008, Debbie said.
Venturing further up the mountain from their holiday accommodation in blizzard like conditions, they spent more than three hours playing and enjoying the snow before returning to Moonan Flat.
"There was so much snow," she said.
Not content with one day, they family ventured out again to explore the snow laying around Polblue, returning home to the Great Lakes on Thursday.
Debbie said the snow was about 12cm deep, while the heavy, fluffy flakes were approximately the size of a 50 cent piece.
"I call it my happy place; we had a wonderful day," she said.
Recovering from a recent knee replacement was not going to stop Debbie from getting her annual snow fix.
"Two and a half days, and so special."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.