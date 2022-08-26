Great Lakes Advocate

Debbie Startin shared her photographs

Updated August 26 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:30am
While much of the snow has melted, the Startin family and their friends from Coolongolook is continuing to enjoy the winter wonderland which greeted them when they travelled to Barrington Tops earlier this week.

