Council has agreed to inject the spirit of Christmas back into the Mid-Coast

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
August 26 2022 - 8:00am
New lights were purchased last year to decorate the Norfolk Island pine in Little Street, Forster after the traditional Christmas lights in Beach Street were damaged following a storm.

The spirit of Christmas will shine bright across the LGA (local government area) this year after MidCoast Council agreed to light up the region with decorations, banners and lights.

