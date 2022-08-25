Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid Coast

Spring Orchid Show
August 26-27
The Manning River Orchid Society's orchid show is being held at Taree Uniting Church Hall in Albert Street, Taree on Friday, August 26 from 9am to 4pm, and Saturday, August 27 from 9am to 2pm. As well as a stunning display of orchids, there will be plant sales and potting demonstrations. Visitors can also vote for their favourite orchid. Entry is $2.
Author talks return to the library
August 26
In-person events are back at Taree and Forster libraries with a series of author talks taking place in August and September. Medieval romance author, Alyssa James, is coming to Taree library at 11am on Friday, September 9. Best-selling psychological suspense author, Petronella McGovern, will speak at Taree library at 6pm on Tuesday, September 20 about her latest book, 'The Liars.' The author talks are free events, bookings are essential. For more information and for bookings, head to www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/events
Mountains to the Sea
August 27
The Mountains to the Sea Annual Hot Rod and Custom Car Show is held on the last weekend in August in Forster and Taree in the Barrington Coast. Car will line up for the show'n'shine on the foreshore at Queen Elizabeth Park in Taree from 10am - 1pm.
Moscow-based violinist Linda Gilbert performing in Taree
August 28
Moscow-based violinist Linda Gilbert has returned home to the Manning Valley and is holding a concert on Sunday, August 28 from 2pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Hall, Taree. "It was actually JS Bach's music that instilled in me the love for the violin nearly 30 years ago," Linda said. READ MORE HERE
Dinosaurs at the MEC
September 2 and 3
An interactive puppetry-based show that is amazing audiences around the world is bringing dinosaurs to Manning Entertainment Centre. Erth's 'Prehistoric World' is a show for children, parents and grandparents. It takes the audience to the bottom of the ocean to discover ancient bio-luminescent creatures and marine reptiles, and back to land to see dinosaurs come to life. READ MORE HERE
Killabakh Day in the Country
September 3
A Day in the Country offers a great line up of attractions and stalls including a terrific range of quality arts and crafts, imaginative creations, precious relics and old wares, plants, fantastic food, entertainment and family fun. The day is sure to appeal to all ages. Of the 80 plus artisans and stalls who have been invited, there will be some exciting new attractions and many old favourites. READ MORE HERE
Bell Shakespeare auditions and workshops for high schoolers
September 7
Australia's premiere Shakespearean theatre company, Bell Shakespeare, is inviting Mid Coast students aged 16 years and above to audition for their prestigious John Bell Scholarship on September 7. The auditions are an initiative connected to their their national tour of The Comedy of Errors that will play at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Friday, September 23 at 7.30pm.
Gloucester Mountain Man Tri Challenge
September 11
Held on the second Sunday of September each year for the past 30 years, the Gloucester Mountain Man Tri Challenge comprises bike-paddle-and-run.
Mount George Billy Cart Derby and Spring Festival
September 11
There will be markets, an art exhibition, hot wings competition, live music and a car show from 8.30am at Mount George Public School. The billy cart derby starts at 12.30pm, with registrations between 9am and noon.
Day trip to Port Macquarie
September 29
Cundletown Museum is organising a day trip to the Hastings valley, visiting the Crystalline Pottery and The Other Chef, as a fundraiser for its cream boat restoration project. The tour, on Thursday, September 29, includes morning tea, and lunch at Finnians Irish Pub, with coach pick-ups at Tuncurry and Cundletown. Contact Margaret on 0428 522 556 for inquiries and bookings.
Comboyne machinery museum opens for Gardenista
October 8 and 9
Alan Latimore has a head full of history and stories. The Comboyne resident is passionate about collecting items from the past. His shed is jam-packed with tractors, badges, cameras, posters, kitchen items and farm machinery.
Private country gardens open for one day at Hannam Vale
October 23
A selection of private country gardens will be open for just six hours on Sunday, October 23 for the Hannam Vale Open Garden Day. After two years' absence due to the pandemic, the garden open day returns to raise funds for Hannam Vale's community reserve. READ MORE HERE
