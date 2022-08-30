Woolworths Supermarket, Forster is undergoing a number of modifications, including the installation of shade sails to the existing car park and the addition of direct-to-boot parking spaces.
Included in the plan to give shoppers a dryer walk from their vehicle to the supermarket, Woolworths also will construct an external grocery loading zone, signage, shop extension for pick-up/home delivery, draining and connection to an existing stormwater pit.
Advertisement
However, the the addition of a refrigerated click and collect storage area and associated loading area for home delivery truck loading will result in the loss of 15 car parking spaces, while the return and earn bottle recycling unit will be relocated.
MidCoast Council gave its stamp of approval to the improvements at last week's August monthly ordinary meeting at the Taree chambers.
This allows modern shopping methods to be made available in the Forster area, and it is a good thing to see.- Jeremy Miller
The work also will include modification to the parking forward of the existing building to provide six dedicated click-and-collect parking spaces for direct- to-boot shopping.
This area will be modified to include marked pedestrian crossings and access points to the footpath.
The existing four accessible parking spaces will remain unchanged by the proposal.
The remainder of the work is for the signage detailed below and the addition of shade sails over a number of the parking spaces with some remaining uncovered to facilitate access for delivery vehicles.
"This allows modern shopping methods to be made available in the Forster area, and it is a good thing to see," Jeremy Miller said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.