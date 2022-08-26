From portraiture to miniature three new exhibitions for Manning Regional Art Gallery

Three new exhibitions by local, regional and national artists opens today, Friday, August 26 at the Manning Regional Art Gallery, Taree.
Nationally acclaimed portrait artist, Michael Simms presents Stages, a series of portraits of Australian theatre luminaries that pays tribute to talented and hardworking performers who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
Simms depicts well known performers such as Paul Capsis, Genevieve Lemon and Mitchell Butel.
It's all about the Detail is the latest show by the Australian Society of Miniature Art Inc (NSW).
This is a world away from the tiny lockets and petite portraits of the past.
Instead, this is a new experience of experimental and innovative interpretations of the miniature forms.
The members work from precious metals, printmaking, drawing and embroidery with many details which require a closer look.
Art-lovers will be intrigued by the insightful pen, ink and acyclic works by local artist Mrs Shepherd in Inward and Up.
The exhibition explores the Mid-Coast artist's journey with mental health and uses art as her therapy and her wellbeing.
"Once again, our regional gallery is presenting world-class art to our community and visitors," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"Come along and be inspired," she said.
The exhibitions will be on display until October 15.
