New fire danger ratings take effect

The official start of the bushfire season in the Mid-Coast region next Thursday, September 1 also begins with new fire danger ratings
The new Australian Fire Danger Rating System has been designed to simplify the way fire danger ratings are assessed and communicated.
Advertisement
The system has four levels - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic - with clear actions for each level.
The science that informs the fire danger rating has undergone its biggest update in more than 50 years, meaning fire danger ratings are more accurate and based on the type of vegetation in the local area.
"The new fire danger ratings are more accurate and are easier to understand, and they come with clear actions to take to stay safe," NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Mid-Coast district, Inspector Guy Duckworth said.
"The fire danger ratings give you an indication of the consequences of a fire if one was to start," he said.
"You'll find the fire danger ratings on the RFS website, in the Fires Near Me NSW smartphone app, and the updated roadside signs in communities across the MidCoast Council area."
Based on latest forecasts, grassfires may be a significant threat this season due to recent rain and growth.
The new fire danger ratings are more accurate and are easier to understand, and they come with clear actions to take to stay safe.- NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Mid-Coast district, Inspector Guy Duckworth
"It is important that people take the steps now to reduce their risk, and plan for the season ahead," Insp Duckworth said.
He said it was important to sit down and make a plan for what you would do in the event of a fire.
"Permits are required during the bush fire danger period.
"These are free and easy to obtain from your local fire control centre.
"Landholders who are using fire need to do so safely, such as having a reliable water supply, notifying the RFS and neighbours before you light up, and if a fire does escape call Triple Zero immediately.
"Use the Bush Fire Survival Plan and Farm Fire Plan guides available on the NSW RFS website, where you can also find out more about the new Australian Fire Danger Ratings."
Information about hazard reduction burning, required notifications and obtaining fire permits is available on the NSW RFS website at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/BFDP.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.