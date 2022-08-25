Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Boat trip to the Maldives up for grabs

August 25 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 60 trivia buffs, surfers and families packed the Pacific Palms Rec Club earlier this week for the inaugural Salty Brains Surf Trivia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.