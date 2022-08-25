More than 60 trivia buffs, surfers and families packed the Pacific Palms Rec Club earlier this week for the inaugural Salty Brains Surf Trivia.
The Tuesday evening event was the first of many planned for the Great Lakes over coming months.
Hosted by Surfers for Climate Change, the evening was a multi-pronged event organised not only to test and educate about environmental challenges, but as a fun social family activity.
Surfers For Climate Change CEO, Josh Kirkman was on hand to support trivia host, local builder, surfer and active community member, Gavin Scott.
"It was an overwhelming turnout to the event on Tuesday night," Josh said.
"Beyond expectation. A huge thanks to everyone who showed up and took part.
"The most memorable part of the evening was when there was a bit of debate regarding a question about the current 43 per cent emissions reduction target by the government.
"Some in the crowd wanted us to give them a point for answering 45 per cent.
"We didn't give the point, but wouldn't that be nice if politicians would consider rounding up their ambitions on climate?"
Salty Brains Surf Trivia is one of many initiatives being launched by Surfers for Climate, with the next local event taking place at Plunge Cafe, Forster this Saturday night, August 27.
Tickets are still available, with raffle prizes from local businesses as well as a grand final raffle prize of a boat trip to the Maldives donated by World Surfaris for attendees to events.
