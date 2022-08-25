Little Street heritage excavation and pathway works

Excavation work to identify potential Indigenous cultural artefacts will begin next week in Little Street, Forster.
The work, which begins on Tuesday, August 30, will be undertaken before the installation of a gross pollutant trap (GPT).
Advertisement
The GPT is being put in to protect water quality in Wallis Lake and the extension of a shared pathway to increase access along the lake
There will be two worksites along the Little Street foreshore.
The street will remain open but access to parts of the street may be restricted while the work takes place.
Fencing will be placed around the excavation areas to protect pedestrians.
Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to be alert to changing conditions and construction traffic, and to follow all signage and directions from work crews.
The work is expected to take at least four days to complete, depending on weather conditions
These works are part of ongoing cultural heritage investigations to identify potential Aboriginal cultural artefacts within the project areas.
The work is being undertaken by Virtus Heritage, MidCoast Council and Forster Great Lakes Aboriginal Land Council and is supported by the NSW Government through its Coast and Estuary Grants Program.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.