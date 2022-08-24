Multiple arrests in the Great Lakes

Two people will appear in Forster Local Court later this year for multiple, unrelated offences.
On Tuesday, August 23 a 53-year-old Forster woman known to police entered a Forster bottle shop, selected a bottle of vodka and left the store without paying.
Advertisement
Police were called to the location, viewed CCTV footage of the incident and were immediately able to identify the offender.
However, a patrol of the location and its surrounds proved fruitless in locating the offender.
Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, August 24 the woman attended Forster Police Station to report on bail for a previous offence.
She was immediately arrested and charged with larceny and breach of bail.
She was refused bail to appear at Forster Local Court, where she was granted conditional bail to return to on Friday, November 11.
Also on Tuesday, police attended a Coomba Park address following information which had been supplied to them about a resident in possession of prohibited weapons.
Officers spoke with a 35-year-old male occupant who admitted he had the items and showed police where the items were stored.
Eight gel blaster firearms and magazines, silencers, ammunition and carry cases were seized.
A small amount of cannabis also was forfeited to police.
The man was charged with two counts of possess unauthorised firearm, possess unauthorised pistol, two counts of not keep firearm safely, not keep pistol safely, and possess prohibited drug.
He will appear at Forster Local Court on Thursday, October 13.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.