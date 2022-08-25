Great Lakes Advocate

Councillor asks if council workplace has a culture of bullying

Updated August 25 2022 - 3:32am, first published 2:00am
Is there a culture of bullying, harassment, inappropriate relationships and abuse within MidCoast Council, Peter Epov has asked?

MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio has given an assurance there is no evidence of bullying within the organisation, and he is not aware of any unfavourable behaviour.

