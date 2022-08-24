Great Lakes Advocate
History Week events at Forster, Hallidays Point, Old Bar, Taree and Harrington

August 24 2022 - 8:00am
MidCoast Libraries are hosting events for History Week September 2 to 11. Image: supplied

MidCoast Libraries is hosting a series of events to celebrate History Week highlighting the fascinating stories and history of the region, from September 2 to 11.

