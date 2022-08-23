RECKON it's cold this morning where you are? Count yourself lucky.
A thick crop of snow has dusted Barrington Tops, offering those bold enough to brave a chilly drive in the dark a glimpse of a winter wonderland in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, August 24.
Advertisement
It is one of several parts of Australia to receive snowfall as a cold snap drives down temperatures.
Members of the Barrington Tops Snow Chasers social media group reported between 20 and 30 centimetres around the Polblu area, with 10 centimetres at the lower Dingo Gate.
Group administrator Steven Oliver, who made the trek, described it as a "nice dump of snow" overnight.
The carpet of white was thick enough in places for children to form snow angels.
Rob B, a Barrington Tops Snow Chasers moderator, who made the early-morning trip as well, said the frosty reception was always worthwhile.
"[It's] cold but awesome as always when you're the first to travel the roads," he said.
"There's a couple of good snow drifts and snow all the way down to almost Moonan Brook."
The necessary combination of cold and moisture appears unlikely to deliver a similar-sized dumping again this week, although there is the potential for a dusting.
Partly cloudy conditions are forecast in Barrington Tops for tomorrow, Thursday, August 25 with the mercury expected to shiver down to a low of minus three degrees.
A shower or two is forecast on Friday, when the low is expected to reach 0 degrees.
Along the Mid North Coast today expect a partly cloudy day with a medium chance of showers in the south this morning.
Near zero chance of rain elsewhere.
Snow possible above 1000 metres.
Areas of morning frost about higher ground.
Winds SW 25 to 35 km/h tending W/SW 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.
Daytime maximum temperatures between 12 and 19.
Advertisement
Police have this year warned those headed into the Tops to take precautions and prepare for the trip, with icy roads and four-wheel drive conditions making the trip less than straightforward.
Some campers have also been left in the lurch after having gear stolen in the remote area.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.