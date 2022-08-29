The Hallidays Point community has spoken, voicing their opposition to a proposed development at north Diamond Beach.
It was standing room only as hundreds of angry and concerned residents packed the Black Head Surf Life Saving clubhouse last Tuesday night, August 23 to learn more about the planning proposal.
Advertisement
Plans have been submitted to rezone a 25-hectare precinct of land north of the Diamond Beach village from a tourist zone to a mixture of the general residential zone and the medium-density residential zone.
The meeting was attended by mayor, Claire Pontin, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle, both Hallidays Point locals, councillors Peter Epov, Troy Fowler Jeremy Miller and Paul Sandilands, and council staff, liveable communities director Paul De Szell and general manager, Adrian Panuccio.
This planning proposal is a totally inappropriate development for such a remote site in north Diamond Beach, Hallidays Point Community Action Group spokesperson, Barb Richardson said.
With just one road in and out, the area has already had a dress rehearsal for future catastrophic events when visitors and residents at existing tourist resorts had to be evacuated during the Black Summer Bushfires.
Evacuation attempts by emergency services were completely chaotic, Ms Richardson said.
"The MidCoast Council's Housing Strategy released in 2020 clearly states that medium density residential should be located next to town centres with services such as shops, medical, public transport, employment and adequate infrastructure," she said.
"This 25-hectare site has no services of this kind nearby."
The community has been firm with its desire to maintain a village character and atmosphere at Diamond Beach.
This would be lost in Diamond Beach should this rezoning and dense residential development proceed, she said.
At the same time Aboriginal heritage surveys have not been properly completed for the majority of these lands, Ms Richardson said.
"The local Saltwater people have significant connections to this land as part of the catchment to Khappinghat Creek and Saltwater."
This process may involve a public consultation phase to which concerned residents can input their concerns and substantive issues.- Hallidays Point Community Action Group spokesperson, Barb Richardson
Aboriginal elder, John Clarke voiced his concern about the lack of consultation with local Indigenous people about the heritage values of these lands and his concern about pollution arising from high density development in the catchment of Khappinghat Creek and Saltwater Lagoon.
"Similarly vegetation surveys have not been completed for most of these lands and freshwater wetlands which are now an endangered ecological community have not been recognised in the planning proposal.
"There has been no consideration about the likely impacts on the Khappinghat Nature Reserve which is directly adjacent to this proposed rezoning to permanent residential."
Residents are preparing for a long and extensive battle after the developer referred the planning proposal to the Department of Planning after MidCoast Council voted to defer any decision at its June monthly ordinary meeting until August to seek community opinions.
Ms Richardson explained the process would see the department provide a report to a regional independent planning panel for its determination on whether the proposal should proceed.
Advertisement
"This process may involve a public consultation phase to which concerned residents can input their concerns and substantive issues.
"It's a good step, but the battle is not won.
"What was very clear to everyone is we are not going to stand by and just let this insane development happen."
One resident, who asked not to be named, described the meeting as a bloody joke.
"Council came out saying the councillors would not comment and the State government was now in control
"Their hands are tied."
Advertisement
While another said the community needed to understand that council staff had supported and recommended the rezoning proposal as presented should be forwarded to the State government for assessment at the June 29 council meeting.
"This is despite major flaws identified in this rezoning proposal."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.