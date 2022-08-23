NRL betting guide 2022

This article is in partnership with Ladbrokes.



Only four Super Saturdays remain for fans. Including four top 8 teams, today will reveal the quality of these fixtures and provide a great resource to find a winner. This NRL Betting Preview from Ladbrokes will help you.

The match at the SCG's first match will be the most important. It pits the 8th Roosters against the 2nd Cowboys. Many people have doubted the Cowboys' ability to win in recent matches.



They will face a formidable challenge against a resurgent Roosters side. The NRL will be heading to Tamworth for the Tigers' second match against the Sharks. While it is expected to be a one-sided match, you never know what a trip to Australia's country music capital will do for a team.



It's then on to Brisbane, where the Broncos will face the Knights at a suitable time. The Broncos will need to win, and it may be a brutal contest for them with the Knights coming off a Round 21 victory. Let's get to the action!

NRL round 22 Saturday betting tips

Sydney Roosters vs. North Queensland Cowboys

Sydney Cricket Ground. Saturday 13th Aug, 3 pm (AEST).

Squads

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Joseph Manu 5. Joseph Suaalii 6. Luke Keary 7. Sam Walker 8. Jared Waerea Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Matthew Lodge 11. Angus Crichton 12. Nat Butcher Victor Radley Interchange 14. Connor Watson 15. Egan Butcher 16. Drew Hutchinson 17. Terrell May 18. Adam Keighran

North Queensland Cowboys

1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 3. Valentine Holmes 5. Peta Hiku 6. Tom Dearden 7. Chad Townsed 8. Coen Hess Reece Robson 11. Reuben Cotter 11. Tom Gilbert 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Jason Taumalolo Interchange: 14. Jordan McLean 15. Jamayne Taunoa Brown 16. Luciano Leilua 17. Griffin Neame 18. Brendan Elliot

Preview

Not only has the Roosters' form changed but so have their fans. They are a new team with players returning from injury and finding their form. Their 34-16 win over the Broncos was a strong one. Despite poor execution in the second quarter, the Rooster's defense was strong and provided few opportunities for their opponents. They have yet to beat a quality opponent, and their improved form coincided with facing lower (or out-of-form) teams.

The Cowboys have a three-game winning streak, but they aren't on the same side as earlier in the season. Although their victory over the Bulldogs 28-14 was a success, many were unsatisfied with their efforts. You can't knock winning form. They should have the ability to win this match.

Despite their strong away record (8-2), they are listed as favorites ($1.60 vs. 2.35) and have a 6-3 record at home. Their form is dynamic, but odds suggest that it's exaggerated. Although the line is more appealing and safer than the head-to-head market (which is why it is the best option), there are no reasons to jump from them if you love the Cowboys.

Wests Tigers vs. Cronulla Sharks

Scully Park Saturday 13th August at 5:30 pm (AEST).

Squads

Wests Tigers

1. Daine Laurie 2. Brent Naden 3. James Roberts Asu Kepaoa 5. Starford To'a 6. Adam Doueihi 7. Jock Madden 8. James Tamou 9. Fa'amanu brown 10. Zane Musgrove 11. Alex Seyfarth 12. Kelma Tuilagi 13. Joe Ofahengaue Interchange 14. Fonua Pole 15. Austin Dias 16. Tom Freebairn 17. Tyrone Peachey 18. Luke Garner

Cronulla Sharks

1. Kade Dykes 2. Lachlan Miller 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Siosifa Talakai 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicholas Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf Blayke Brailey 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikore 12. Wade Graham Dale Finucane Interchange: 14. Teig Wilton 15. Cameron McInnes 16. Aiden Tolman 17. Andrew Fifita 18. Kayal Iro

Preview

The Tigers performed well and were defeated by the Knights 14-10. Although they lost key players, their execution was poor and allowed a better team to take advantage. They will try to end the year with a positive outlook, but they face a difficult task against the Sharks.

After a crushing 24-18 win over the Dragons, the visitors are now coming off an impressive 24-18 win. A dip in performance was expected after two challenging performances against the Rabbitohs and Panthers. However, the Sharks showed their strength and won the victory. Their dip could come this week against a less skilled opponent, but that would not be surprising.

It is unlikely to be one-sided, as the odds ($1.20 vs. 4.50) are extreme. The Sharks will not only win the game but also comfortably win it to maintain pressure on the other sides on the ladder.

Brisbane Broncos vs. Newcastle Knights

Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 13th August at 7:35 pm (AEST).

Squads

Brisbane Broncos

1. Te Maire Martin 2. Corey Oates Kotoni Staggs 4. Brenko Lee 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington Interchange 14. Jake Turpin 15. Rhys Kennedy 16. Corey Jensen 17. Keenan Palasia 18. Cory Paix

Newcastle Knights

1. Tex Hoy 2. Enari Tuala 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Dominic Young 6. Anthony Milford 7. Adam Clune 8. David Klemmer 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Brodie Jones 13. Mat Croker Interchange 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Jacob Saifiti 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Simi Sasagi 18. Jack Johns

Preview

Each team's form last week does not reflect their position on the ladder. The Roosters defeated the Broncos 34-16 after they outplayed them for 80 minutes. They didn't capitalise on the many second-half opportunities and looked flat. They appear to have suffered more from the loss of Carrigan in the middle than they expected.

With a victory of 14-10 over the Tigers, the Knights restored pride in their club. They are still far from their goal, but they can be proud of their accomplishments. It has not changed the opinion of how the match will unfold, with the odds ($1.11 against $6.50) heavily favoring the Broncos.

