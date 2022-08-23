IT'S been a long time coming, but Forster Bodyboard Club president, Shane Chalker has won his first Australian title.
The 47-year-old was successful in the 45 grand masters division at the Nationals surfed at North Haven and Port Macquarie's Lighthouse Beach earlier this week.
Advertisement
"This is special,'' Chalker said.
"I finished second in a final way back in the early 2000s and I've been trying to win one ever since," he said.
"I can retire now.''
He started bodyboarding when he was 12 and has long dreamed of winning at National level.
Chalker's success was one of two Australian championships won by the club.
Thirteen-year-old Sunny Williams took out the groms division.
"This is his last year as a grom,'' Chalker said.
"I was really happy for Sunny. He's worked hard for this and he has a great future in the sport.''
The pair surfed together regularly leading into the Nationals.
I finished second in a final way back in the early 2000s and I've been trying to win one ever since.- Shane Chalker
Chalker said conditions for both days of the championships were excellent.
North Haven provided testing four foot waves. It was similar at Lighthouse.
He said many of the surfers he was competing against in the younger divisions are still involved in the sport.
"We've got old together,'' he said.
He had a good feeling going into the competition, spurred on by the favourable waves.
"When the ocean provides for you, you have to do your bit,'' he said.
Chalker was confident his time had come from virtually the opening wave of the final.
Advertisement
"I scored an 8.25 (out of 10) for one wave and I knew I had a bit of space between the other finalists,'' he said.
"It was a good feeling.''
And, showing that he can still mix it with younger surfers, Chalker was also fourth in over 35 masters.
Earlier this year he won the grand masters at the State titles held in Newcastle to qualify for the Nationals.
It was a successful championship for the Forster club following on from the State tiles in July.
Advertisement
Josh Kirkman was fourth in the opens, Chalker saying this is probably the most competitive division at the championships.
"It was full of legends so to get fourth in that is a great achievement,'' he said.
Aaron Glossop was fourth in the hotly contested dropknee while Archer Thoms was fourth in groms.
Ollie and Archie Williams both surfed well making it to the semi-finals in the groms.
That's the end of the season as far as major championships are concerned.
However, Chalker said there were still a number of events club members would be contesting around the State. He said the sport was enjoying a resurgence.
Advertisement
"The numbers did drop off there for a while but they're starting to pick up again, which is great,'' Chalker said.
"It's a great sport - we surf 12 months a year, you just put a wetsuit on in winter and you can surf all your life.''
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.