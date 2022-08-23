Great Lakes Advocate

Thirteen-year-old Sunny Williams took out the groms division

By Mick McDonald
August 23 2022 - 8:00am
Shane Chalker is chaired off the beach after his win in the grand masters division at the Australian Bodyboard Championships held earlier this week.

IT'S been a long time coming, but Forster Bodyboard Club president, Shane Chalker has won his first Australian title.

