Boating facilities along the East Coast are set to benefit from a series of upgrades, with regional marinas on Crown land to be offered extended leases of up to 40 years, in return for a commitment to reinvest and update them.
Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson said marina leasing reforms being introduced by the NSW Government will deliver better marinas and waterfront facilities for communities and boat users, support jobs, economies and tourism, while also providing greater certainty for lease holders.
Advertisement
"The newly simplified marina leases will help remove red tape, provide greater investment incentives, and deliver world-class boating and waterfront precincts for the benefit of local communities, businesses and visitors," Mr Anderson said.
"The changes will also secure fair market rents on these sites with the funds to be reinvested back into the Crown estate for the benefit of all NSW residents."
Following a recent review, a new leasing model will be implemented which will include:
Boating Industry Association president, Andrew Fielding said the industry welcomed the leasing reforms which would support industry and regional communities.
"The leasing reforms will create a framework where marina operators and investors can deliver important privately-funded public infrastructure with confidence, while greatly improving their offerings to boaties and the broader community," Mr Fielding said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.