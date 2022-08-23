Great Lakes Advocate

Regional marinas on Crown land to be offered extended leases of up to 40 years

August 23 2022 - 2:00am
Boating Industry Association director and past president, Darren Vaux, Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson and Soldiers Point Marina general manager, Darrell Barnett.

Boating facilities along the East Coast are set to benefit from a series of upgrades, with regional marinas on Crown land to be offered extended leases of up to 40 years, in return for a commitment to reinvest and update them.

