Great Lakes Advocate

The Ospreys will host fellow finals contender, Macleay Valley Rangers this weekend

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 24 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ospreys coach, Jonathon Newman.

AFTER Saturday's final Coastal Premier League football round Forster-Tuncurry club, Southern United could finish as high as third.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.