AFTER Saturday's final Coastal Premier League football round Forster-Tuncurry club, Southern United could finish as high as third.
However, if results from deferred games played earlier this week and then Saturday go against them, the Ospreys could drop to eighth and will miss a play-off berth.
The Ospreys will host fellow finals contender, Macleay Valley Rangers this weekend, with the finals to start on September 3 and 4.
Coach, Jonathon Newman said Southern would need other results of deferred games to be favourable to finish third, but it remains a possibility.
"To finish third it would require Macleay to lose on Tuesday night to Sawtell, and then for us to beat them probably by three on Saturday," Newman said.
"Neither scenario is highly likely, so we'd hope for fourth,'' he said.
"Third and fourth get a home semi against sixth and fifth respectively.
"If the scenario I described with MVR still unfolds, we'll finish fourth and then play them again in the semis. Even the other way around (them fourth, us fifth) we'll play them two weeks running.''
Newman said a win against Macleay should ensure a finals berth in the club's first year in the CPL.
But if Rangers get the points this weekend, Sawtell could leapfrog the Ospreys on the ladder if they win the deferred game against Macleay and then down Coffs United on Saturday.
"Northern Storm could go above us if they beat Boambee and Coffs Tigers,'' Newman said.
"Bellingen's remaining fixtures are against the bottom two sides, so they're a really strong possibility of finishing on 32 points, with a potentially healthy goal difference.
"Port Saints are still a mathematical chance. So we could finish anywhere from third to eighth.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
