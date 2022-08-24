Great Lakes Advocate

Forster Tuncurry meet Wauchope this Sunday, August 28

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 24 2022 - 7:00pm
Adrian Davis missed the Hawks game against Wingham and could also watch the final round match against Wauchope from the sidelines.

FORSTER-Tuncurry will look to run into some form for the semi-finals in Sunday's last round clash against Wauchope in Group Three Rugby League.

