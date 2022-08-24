FORSTER-Tuncurry will look to run into some form for the semi-finals in Sunday's last round clash against Wauchope in Group Three Rugby League.
Since drawing with minor premiers Port City at Port Macquarie on July 30 in one of the best games of the season, the Hawks have been indifferent.
They scored on the last play of the game to beat Macleay Valley, lost to Old Bar and then managed a last gasp draw against Wingham.
By earning just three competition points from the last three games the Hawks lost the chance of gaining a top two berth and they'll now have to settle for third.
This means they'll host the minor semi-final against either Port Macquarie or Wingham on Saturday, September 3.
But this will be the last time they'll play at Tuncurry this year.
Captain-coach, Nathan Campbell admitted his side was 'a bit clunky' against the Tigers last Saturday, where a try to Jordan Hinton right on fulltime locked the scores at 30-30 in what had been a fluctuating encounter.
"It's a bit hard to get a read on this weekend's game,'' he said.
"Our reserves need to win so that takes resting players for the semi-finals out of the equation.''
He conceded the Hawks weren't at their best against Wingham.
"But the Tigers came out firing, it was a must-win game for them,'' he said.
When you look at our last three games, AJ (Davis) has missed two; that shows there's a theme there.- Captain-coach, Nathan Campbell
One positive was the effort of Tyrone Roberts-Davis, who had his best game of the season.
He started at centre but switched to fullback, where he proved to be a handful for the defence.
The Hawks will be hoping he can continue in that manner for the games in September.
"Ty's a quality player,'' Campbell said.
The Hawks were also without halfback, Adrian Davis and when he spoke to the Advocate Campbell indicated he wouldn't risk the playmaker this weekend.
"When you look at our last three games, AJ (Davis) has missed two; that shows there's a theme there,'' he said.
Campbell added that Old Bar's the only side this season the Hawks haven't beaten or at least shared the points with.
The Hawks drew with Port City at Port Macquarie and that's the closest the minor premiers have come to defeat.
Wauchope's well out of the running for a top four berth and have endured a tough month that includes losses to Taree City and last weekend, Macleay Valley.
After last weekend Port Macquarie and Wingham are locked on 12 points and in fourth place.
Wingham plays Port City at Wingham on Saturday while the Sharks have a potentially difficult encounter against the unpredictable Macleay Valley in Kempsey, also on Saturday.
Should the teams remain on the same points after the final round, fourth place will be determined on for and against.
Going into this weekend this favours Port Macquarie.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
