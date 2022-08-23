Following a two year absence from the event calendar, the Big Book Arvo is returning this September.
Now in its seventh year, the Big Book Arvo, will be held on Saturday, September 10 from 2pm at Club Forster.
Once again the Forster Fellas Book Club has organised the popular big annual book discussion to raise funds for the Great Lakes Education Fund (GLEF) which assists local students with their tertiary studies.
The three nominated books set aside for discussion are The Living Sea of Waking Dreams by Richard Flanagan, A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles and The Yield by Tara June Winch.
Initially the books will be summarised by a panel of volunteers - who have been studiously preparing already - before the audience has a chance for their input.
Each discussion goes for about 40-45 minutes so we dig deep into the book, GLEF relieving chairperson, Rebecca Harper said.
"Read one, two or three - it doesn't matter," Ms Harper said.
"Sometimes folks have enjoyed the afternoon without having read any of them - leaving determined to read one.
"All the books are great reads, and two of them are very topical, so the discussion should be lively."
The $20 entry fee will be put towards assisting needy, local students through GLEF.
"Our thanks go to the Forster Fellas Book Club for again organising this fun afternoon."
