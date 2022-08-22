SOUTHERN United stayed in the hunt for a finals berth in Coastal Premier League football with a 1-0 win over Northern Storm at Boronia.
The fate of the club's inaugural season in the CPL will be determined in the final round game against Macleay Valley at home on Saturday.
The Ospreys took the field in the first grade fixture against Northern Storm knowing full well that nothing short of all three points was required if their run into the first grade final series was to continue.
The first 15 minutes however was all Northern Storm as they dominated the early possession and territory and produced several wayward chances on goal. Once the home side steadied however they began to create chances of their own with Roan Whiteman and Blake Harrison both having good opportunities to open the scoring, but either shooting within range of the opposition keeper or wide of the mark.
It wasn't all one way traffic, and Harry Ward, stepping up in the absence of Rhys Dawes in the Ospreys goal, was called upon a couple of times to make a good saves to keep the visitors out. Perhaps the home side's best opportunity to grab the lead was when Flynn Parker crashed a left foot shot into the crossbar with the keeper beaten.
The second half continued in much the same vein as the first but it became clear that the Ospreys were finishing the stronger as more and more chances came their way. But they were kept at bay by resolute defending and good goalkeeping. A fine combination between Mallia, Harrison and Whiteman almost put the Ospreys in front around 15 minutes into the second half, but Whiteman's improvised shot narrowly cleared the bar.
Jarrod Naylor and Blair Smith were introduced into the contest shortly after this and momentum shifted further in the home side's favour. Northern Storm continued to pose a threat on the counter attack but the number of chances for the visitors to score was drying up as the match went on.
Josh Treasure and then Dan Mansour and Jake Camilleri were introduced as time ticked on and it looked like the match was destined to end in a draw, when Camilleri with almost his first touch in the contest put the home side in front.
The 90 minute mark came and went as the referee played out the full 8 additional minutes allowed for stoppages. Southern United hung on for a hard earned victory 1-0.
"That game could have gone either way today, but we managed to find a way to win it. I was really proud of the way our players never lost the belief that they could do it,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"Other results on the weekend suggest that the Ospreys are now back in control of their finals destiny, but it will all come down to how the final round unfolds.''
Reserve grade
THE Ospreys had the luxury of fielding one of their strongest reserve grade lineups for the entire season as they took on a slightly undermanned Northern Storm FC outfit, who had played a tough mid week fixture against Macleay Valley Rangers in Kempsey.
The first 20 minutes were a bit of an arm wrestle but then as the Ospreys coach Julian Mallia rolled on several fresh players from the interchange bench it became clear that Northern Storm FC would have their work cut out for them for the rest of the match.
A lightning-quick interchange of passes down the left flank saw Jake Camilleri with the simplest of tap ins to put the home side in front and it was shortly after that the lead was doubled when Nathan Hoffman finished off another fine move with a good strike.
A very positive half time team talk was all about continuing on with the job and that's exactly what the Ospreys did in the second half. The home side piled in another three goals (Camilleri scored another, Dan Mansour bagged one, and Xavier Robertson-Reynolds scored one) as they emphatically claimed their place in the CPL reserve grade finals series at their first time of asking.
Throughout the match the Ospreys played some fine possession based football moving the ball quickly and finishing well.
