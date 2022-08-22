Great Lakes Advocate

Southern United defeat Northern Storm

Updated August 22 2022 - 4:33am, first published 4:30am
Southern United's Jarrod Naylor

SOUTHERN United stayed in the hunt for a finals berth in Coastal Premier League football with a 1-0 win over Northern Storm at Boronia.

Local News

