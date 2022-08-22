Local charity, Great Lakes Palliative Care Group has been presented with a $2700 cheque from the Great Lakes Historic Automobile Club (GLHAC).
The donation was raised from the club's show and shine event known as Motorfest held annually at John Wright Park, Tuncurry on the Queen's Birthday weekend in June and sponsored by Great Lakes Nissan and more than 30 local businesses.
More than 270 classic vehicles and 40 plus bikes and stationery engines were on display to the delight of thousands of visitors and locals.
Originally the event was a supporting event for community organised festival days, such as the Oyster Festival and Baby Boomers Festival, GLHAC president, Ron Pulling said.
These festivals have faded, but the club has continued to have a display day which has grown to be a significant community event in its own right, he said.
"It was a wonderful winter's day that brought an estimated 2000 public visitors to the event."
Each year the club uses Motorfest to raise funds for a local charity.
"Over the years many local charities have received their support, such as, Prostate Cancer, Homebase, Ronald MacDonald House, Westpac Helicopter, and so on."
This year it was Great Lakes Palliative Care Group's turn.
The entry fee of $5 per vehicle plus the proceeds of a raffle on the day were donated to the group.
"The club generally rounds up the proceeds with any excess funding raised through local business sponsor support.
"The GLHA Club has a charter to support the community, which, besides raising funds, uses its range of classic cars to take handicapped and elderly folk out for short runs, although this has been difficult to do in the past couple of years."
The club, which has more than 150 members and about 40 historic plated vehicles and many registered classic cars and bikes, conducts monthly events (runs) and meets om the first Wednesday of the month at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club at 7pm.
For more information email glhac@outlook.com
