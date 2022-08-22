Great Lakes Advocate

Each year the club uses Motorfest to raise funds for a local charity

August 22 2022 - 9:00pm
Great Lakes Historic Automobile Club president, Ron Pulling presents a $2700 cheque to Great Lakes Palliative Care Group fundraising co-ordinator, Kay Chapman.

Local charity, Great Lakes Palliative Care Group has been presented with a $2700 cheque from the Great Lakes Historic Automobile Club (GLHAC).

Local News

