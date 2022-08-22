A very successful 10-year anniversary RunFest was held in Forster-Tuncurry yesterday, Sunday, August 21,
Despite inclement weather, competitors enjoyed all six events which began at 7am with the Sevan Apartments half marathon.
Advertisement
This was followed by the 9am Mid Coast Podiatry 10 kilometre and the 10am First State Property Valuers five kilometre races.
Competitors could enter all three in a combined challenge, the Treble Breakwall Buster.
As a day designed to cater for entrants of all ages and levels of fitness, subsequent events included the Indigenous Marathon Foundation three kilometres (all ages), the Discovery Parks three kilometres (9-12 years), and the Discovery Parks three kilometres (4-8 years).
The final race became a family affair with parents and grandparents joining as escorts.
The picturesque RunFest courses all started in Oyster Parade, between the Forster Surf Club and Beaches International Hotel, and spanned different combination of streets and pathways from Tuncurry breakwall to Pebbly Beach, but all encompassed at least two crossings of the iconic Forster-Tuncurry bridge.
A further feature of the day was the enthusiastic spectator encouragement of competitors led by Nat Heath, the master of ceremonies and announcer, a Sydney-sider and former Smith Lakes resident.
Race director, Kevin Chilvers, said the organising committee was delighted with the successful day and with the large number of nominations for the RunFest program.
In 2019, there were more than1500 competitors while this year's event attracted more than 1600.
This was all the more gratifying because of the lack of continuity in conducting the Forster-Tuncurry event in the past two years due to COVID-19 cancellations.
The sister event, Port Macquarie Run Fest, was more fortunate in that the 2020 and 2021 events were not scheduled during COVID-induced assembly limitations.
Chilvers added that the success of the day was the result of 'many hands make light work'.
In particular, he mentioned the manifold volunteers who assisted as marshals and check-point monitors.
The majority of these assistants came from the Manning Dragon Boats Racing Club and the Forster Surf Club although others came from competing clubs.
These volunteers staffed their stations along the different courses during intermittent rain while maintaining continuous vocal encouragement for competitors.
Chilvers also expressed his gratitude to Grant Fleming for co-ordinating the support offered by the Forster Surf Club and for the use of the building's facilities and anticipated that the same offer will be available next year in the new building which will commence construction shortly.
He also commended MidCoast Council for the welcoming support and encouragement in organising the event.
His final expression of thanks went to the volunteers from the Combined Manning-Great Lakes Branch of St. John Ambulance.
Advertisement
By virtue of a cool day, there were no cases of problematic dehydration nor heat exhaustion.
According to St John senior on-duty officer, Katrina Humphries-Ford, treatments were restricted to abrasions following slips or trips and some strains.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.