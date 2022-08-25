Heidi's rough start to life has left her a little frightened of the unknown. She is very affectionate once she knows you though. She loves cheek scratches and lap snuggles.
She will need a nice quiet part of home at first, where she can learn to feel safe.
She has become really good at amusing herself while her foster mum is at work and then she loves all the attention.
She is playful, and even plays fetch.
She is very tidy with her litter and will come to you microchipped, desexed and vaccinated. She is 16 weeks old and her adoption fee is $120
If you would like to meet Heidi, please contact the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222
