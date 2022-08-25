Great Lakes Advocate

Pet of the Week

August 25 2022 - 11:00pm
This smart and sweet girl, Heidi loves playing fetch.

Heidi's rough start to life has left her a little frightened of the unknown. She is very affectionate once she knows you though. She loves cheek scratches and lap snuggles.

