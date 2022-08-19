Four local business operators have been named finalists in this year's Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards.
Jessica Evans, from The Hummingbird Music Studio, Tuncurry will line-up with six fellow finalists in the outstanding young business leader section.
Advertisement
The business also has been named a finalist in the outstanding start-up along with fellow Tuncurry businesses, BlueKee Pty Ltd.
Stroud-based R&R property will line up against seven contestants in the excellence in small business.
It is an exciting time for the business on the Mid North Coast as they are recognised for their outstanding achievement and contributions to the local economy, Business NSW Mid North Coast regional director, Kellon Beard said.
NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.
"It's been an incredibly challenging number of years for many businesses and continues to be so, but these awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Mid North Coast businesses," Mr Beard said.
"Whilst we generally expect to see finalists from our main centres on the Mid North Coast, we are excited to see finalists from our smaller communities including Urunga, Medowie, Telegraph Point and Moorland.
Winners of the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, will go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in November.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards," Mr Beard said.
Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Celebration on Friday, September 9 at Sails by Rydges at Port Macquarie.
2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards Finalists
Outstanding Employee
Outstanding Young Business Leader
Outstanding Business Leader
Outstanding Start Up
Advertisement
Excellence in Micro Business
Excellence in Small Business
Excellence in Large Business
Advertisement
Excellence in Innovation
Excellence in Sustainability
Employer of Choice
Advertisement
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion
Outstanding Community Organisation
Advertisement
Mid North Coast Business of the Year
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.