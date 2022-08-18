Following an absence of more than two million years, a group of dinosaurs is making plans to once again roam around the Mid-Coast.
Erth's Prehistoric World, an interactive puppetry-based show, is coming to the Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree early next month.
Amazing audiences around the world the show will take the audience to the bottom of the ocean to discover ancient bio-luminescent creatures and marine reptiles, and back to land to see dinosaurs come to life.
This is a show for children, parents and grandparents; it brings the whole family together to learn and have fun.
Shows will be held on Friday, September 2 at 1pm and 6pm and on Saturday, September 3 at 10:30am.
Dinosaurs are a great way to get children interested in learning about many different subjects like science and mathematics.
Erth is a theatre company which has been entertaining audiences around the world for more than 25 years.
They aim to inspire and motivate people to make an impact in the world.
According to UK-based The Manchester Evening News: "Parents and grandparents seemed just as awestruck as the kids at the technical brilliance."
For all show details, view our digital program at theMEC.com.au. You can preview the show on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abP2ahvz7A8
Book at the MEC.com.au or call on 6592 5466.
