Great Lakes Advocate

They will be based in Forster-Tuncurry for a three or four-day stay when the A-League Men's competition

By Paul Jobber
August 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Football Mid North Coast general manager Bruce Potter

We missed out this time, but we won't miss out in a few months' time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.