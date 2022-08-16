Great Lakes Advocate

Career opportunities for apprentices, graduates and trainees at MidCoast Council

Updated August 16 2022 - 3:52am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprenticeships are being offered at MidCoast Council. Photo supplied

MidCoast Council is inviting members of the community to apply for one of 24 career opportunities for work to begin in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.