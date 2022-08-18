He might be big in stature, but he is a real cuddle bug who doesn't really understand personal space, not that his carers are complaining.
Meet Richie, a big squishy three-year-old male ginger moggy. He is described as relaxed and cuddly, loving and would suit a nice quiet home.
Not a breed, ginger cats are known for their distinct coloration which comes in varying shades of orange, red, and gold.
With their tiger-like appearance and their friendly personalities, ginger cats are some of the most popular cats around.
Richie's adoption fee is $50 and this includes all of his vet work. If you'd like to meet Richie, call the cat welfare officer on 0490 262 827
NSW AWL Rehoming organisation number R251000222
