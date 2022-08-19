Great Lakes Advocate

Aussie Ark rescues orphaned rufous bettong joey from freezing in Barrington Tops

August 19 2022 - 9:00pm
Tiny orphaned joey gets a feed and health check. Video by Aussie Ark

A tiny rufous bettong joey has been rescued from certain death by freezing in the Barrington Tops by Aussie Ark rangers.

