Great Lakes Advocate
What's on

Manning River Turtle Group eDNA National Science Week project

August 15 2022 - 6:00am
Bobin Creek: Harry from Bobin Public School taking a sample, and Millers Road crossing, where a sample was taken. Photos: supplied

A citizen science project to sample creeks and rivers in the Mid-Coast for environmental DNA (eDNA) culminates with the results being released in a public webinar during National Science Week, on Tuesday, August 16.

Local News

