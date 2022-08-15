A citizen science project to sample creeks and rivers in the Mid-Coast for environmental DNA (eDNA) culminates with the results being released in a public webinar during National Science Week, on Tuesday, August 16.
Inspiring the Mid-Coast with eDNA was one of 35 projects around Australia granted funding to undertake a National Science Week project.
The Manning River Turtle Group leads the project, supported by MidCoast Council, Charles Sturt University and the University of Canberra.
The project has three stages and started in May 2022, with a workshop at Knorrit Flat.
"We invited 10 community groups," Manning River Turtle Group spokesperson, Clare Rourke said.
"Each of them had three members and the idea was to teach them about environmental DNA and then show them how to do the scientific sampling," she said.
"And then they were given kits
This emerging technology is increasingly being used to survey the biodiversity of waterways.- Manning River Turtle Group spokesperson, Clare Rourke
For the second stage, the citizen scientists went out and sampled water from across the Mid-Coast: Dingo Creek, the Bowman, Gloucester and Avon rivers, Lansdowne River, Bulga Creek, Killabakh Creek, Coolongolook River, Copeland Creek, Mammy Johnsons River, Mill Creek, Booral Creek, Mooral Creek, Nowendoc River, Charity Creek and Wallamba River.
Samples were sent to the University of Canberra which processed these, matching them against 'primers' - short pieces of DNA already collected from living creatures.
The results were then sent to the researchers to be collated.
"The third stage is this National Science Week webinar, where those results are going to be announced," Clare said.
Although the Manning River Turtle Group is leading the project, everyone involved in the project know they will not find any evidence of the endangered turtle in any of the samples - there is currently no DNA primer for the Manning River helmeted turtle.
As for what they do find - whether platypus, marsupials like water rats, fish, invertebrates, reptiles or amphibians - that will be made known when the results are announced on the webinar.
"The benefit of citizen science projects like this is that it can enable data collection across a vast scale," University of Canberra institute for applied ecology senior research fellow in molecular ecology, Elise Furlan said.
"The eDNA information extracted from the water samples provides a snapshot of biodiversity across our region," Dr Furlan said.
"From just a few hundred millilitres of water, we were able to identify taxa spanning aquatic, terrestrial and avian systems including fish, birds, frogs and mammals."
MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said the project formed part of council's effort to protect and improve the health and function of local catchments and waterways.
"We are pleased to be part of this positive event," Mr Tuckerman said.
"There are going to be some really interesting findings revealed, so do sign up."
If you're interested in science or our beautiful creeks and rivers, join a free Science Week presentation.
The free webinar will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 16 from 12noon to 1pm.
If you wish to find out what the surveys showed, register for the webinar at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/387327816927. Register soon as places are limited.
