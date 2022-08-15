Ever wondered what happens to your recycling?

Following its COVID-19 hiatus, tours of the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre, materials recovery facility have returned.
The facility boasts a large education room which offers a birds-eye view tour of the recycling operations.
Advertisement
Opened in 2013, the facility is responsible for processing all the recyclables from the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
Using state-of-the-art technology, the facility processes an average of 40 tonnes of recycling each day or about 1250 tonnes per month or 14,000 tonnes annually.
"Being conscious of our waste and recycling habits is becoming increasingly important," MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees said.
We have set an ambitious target to divert 70 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030.- MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees
"More than ever, it's important to put the right thing in the right bin to reduce the impact of waste on the environment," Mr Rees said.
"Sending waste to landfill should be our last resort," he said.
"We have set an ambitious target to divert 70 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030.
"We need your help to meet this goal and to value waste as a resource that can be recycled, reused and reduced."
Tours of the Materials Recovery Facility are by appointment only.
Learn more about making a request here https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/reimaginewaste
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.