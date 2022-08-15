Great Lakes Advocate

Lower North Coast branch in good hands

By Anne Evans
August 15 2022 - 3:30am
Past President Brian Wilcox congratulating incoming President Ross Blowers After the LNC Branch Agm

Black Head Surf Life Saving Club member, Ross Blowers has been elected to lead the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Club (LNC) branch following the retirement of Brian Wilcox.

