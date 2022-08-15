Black Head Surf Life Saving Club member, Ross Blowers has been elected to lead the Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Club (LNC) branch following the retirement of Brian Wilcox.
Mr Blowers, who has a long and dedicated association with the Surf Life Saving movement starting on the Central Coast, was elected during the LNC annual general meeting at Black Head Surf Club.
Following his election Mr Blowers said he was both honoured and humbled.
"To follow on from a decade of enormous effort and success of the retiring president, Brian Wilcox, is a daunting task," he said.
"However, we have not lost him nor his expertise as Brian has been elected to the position of director of administration.
"The board of the LNC branch now has a full complement of personnel with all positions filled.
"As the new president, I will be calling upon and listening to the board as a whole, as well as to the views and interests of each club president within our region.
"My aim will be to support each club as well as to engage with our important stakeholders and third parties with whom we have developed or intend to develop close working relationships."
Mr Blowers will have the support, guidance and encouragement of an experienced board of Brian Wilcox, Julie Wilcox, Nathan de Rooy, Suzanne Gerrish, Lorraine Morgan and Tony Summers, as well as the UAV (drone) program managers, in supervising surf clubs in their demanding services for the community and to visitors.
The branch is the foremost ocean water safety, drowning prevention and surf rescue organisation along the regional coastline which extends from Crowdy Head in the north to Pacific Palms in the south.
The branch has six clubs, Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms,1600 members and 400 are active on beach patrols.
These are part of the 74,000 surf life saving members in NSW.
As emergency first responders, surf life savers often face traumatic and emotionally-taxing incidents in their role.
During the winter months, life savers in their customary red and yellow uniforms may not have been visible on the beaches.
Clubs are, however, still active through monthly planning meetings and maintenance of swimming and rescue craft training.
Two clubs, Forster and Cape Hawke, have collaborated in developing young lifesavers by jointly hosting surf rescue board training for 10-13 year old nippers each Sunday from at 10 am.
Large numbers of nippers are being supported by their families, instructors and club water safety personnel in providing this intra-seasonal tutoring.
