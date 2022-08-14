'Contain your waste' and keep the Mid-Coast beautiful

Can you fit one week of waste in a jar?
This Keep Australia Beautiful Week (August 15-21), the challenge is to 'Contain your Waste' for one week and send little waste to landfill.
The first step is to choose a container.
It could be a jar, a tub or a bucket.
Next, is to fill the chosen container only with items that can't be composted or recycled.
"The challenge is really asking us to avoid making waste in the first place," MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees said.
"It is also asking us to learn how to recycle waste correctly.
"Knowing what items can and cannot be recycled will avoid recyclable items ending up in landfill."
Many Australians do not know how to properly dispose of different types of waste, including food waste, resulting in excessive waste ending up in landfill which poses harm to the environment.
Information is available on MidCoast Council's website to help you improve your recycling know-how by sorting the right thing in the right bin.
Council also conducts a home compost program to encourage people to avoid sending food waste to landfill and offers tours of its Materials Recovery Facility to get a bird's eye view of the recycling process.
For more information visit MidCoast Council Re-imagine Waste Hub Re-imagine waste | Have Your Say (nsw.gov.au)
Sign up and take the challenge here Keep Australia Beautiful Week 2022 Contain Your Waste - Keep Australia Beautiful (kab.org.au)
