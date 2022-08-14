Great Lakes Advocate

Contain Your Waster challenge this Keep Australia Beautiful Week August 15-21

Updated August 14 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Contain your waste' and keep the Mid-Coast beautiful

Can you fit one week of waste in a jar?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.