Primary and secondary students represent their school at zone athletics carnival

August 12 2022 - 3:00am
Banjo Edwards, Cruz Wicks-Hope and Xavier Wheaton.

Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) students returned from the primary zone and secondary regional athletics carnivals with a handful of medals, ribbons and personal best times.

