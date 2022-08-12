Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) students returned from the primary zone and secondary regional athletics carnivals with a handful of medals, ribbons and personal best times.
"It was terrific to see students doing their personal best in their events and the support and encouragement they showed each other throughout the day was fantastic," primary school teacher, Danielle Davy said.
Ms Davey, who accompanied 43 students to the Tomaree event, said she was proud of how the students represented their school, who displayed respect and sportsmanship along with some outstanding results during the two day event.
In the 11 -years boys high jump, Cruz Wicks-Hope was placed second, while Banjo Edwards was third in the 11-years boys 800 metres and 1500 metre races.
The senior boys relay team, Cruz Wicks-Hope, Banjo Edwards, Jordan Brown and Xavier Wheaton qualified for the final, while Xavier Wheaton placed third in the 11-years 100 metre sprint.
Our students performed strongly in their respective track and field events and recorded some impressive results.- BCS teacher, Wendy Parsons
"It was a very competitive event and we were all impressed with his result."
Five students travelled to the Hunter Sports Centre, Glendale for the Secondary Regional Athletics carnival earlier this month.
"Our students performed strongly in their respective track and field events and recorded some impressive results," teacher, Wendy Parsons said.
The standout performance on the day came from Year 10 student, Joey Scale who finished third in the triple jump with a leap of 11.63ms.
He has been named as a reserve for the Combined High School State championships.
"It was not my best performance on the day," he said.
"Although my result was well below my PB, it was a great experience to be able to compete at this level."
Joey also finished eighth in the 800 metres.
In other events, Reef Mirisch contested the 100 metres and 200 metres, while Ollie Cowan was entered in the javelin throw.
Joey and Reef, along with team-mates Cobe Edwards and Arthur Whyman, ran well in the 4x100m relay.
The BCS students qualified for the regional event based on their performance at the Manning Zone carnival which was held in May.
