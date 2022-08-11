This year's Education Week theme, Creating futures - education changes lives - has resonated with Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) primary students celebrating the annual event.
The primary faculty celebrated the different learning journeys of our students and the achievements of our BCS learning community, assistant principal, Hayley Nicholson said.
As Ms Nicholson wandered through the playground during the week-long occasion, she asked primary students what the theme meant to them.
"Education happens all around the world," Year 3 student, Jack said.
"It changes the way we think, and life would be boring without an education," he said.
"You need an education to have a better future and to be a productive and active part of the community," Year 6 student, Liam said.
While Year 3 students, Ava and Lilly also shared their thoughts:
"Education gives me life lessons.
"Education helps me to grow up to get a good job."
Although some of our planned events needed postponing to a later date, we ensured our deserving students were still recognised with various awards presented throughout the week, Ms Nicholson said.
"Primary staff also selected five worthy students from each class to receive a Positive Postcard, lovely Education Week surprise for their adults at home.
