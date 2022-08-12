In the space of four days, proud young Biripi and Worimi woman Amarley Bron has talked with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, met the US Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, journalist Stan Grant and other luminaries.
She also appeared on NITV - SBS and the ABC's QandA program.
Advertisement
For those four days, Amarley was at the Garma Festival, Australia's premier Indigenous event, held on Gumatji country in North East Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, where thousands of people gather to celebrate the cultural, artistic and ceremonial traditions of the Yolngu people.
Now in it's 23rd year, Garma "brings together business leaders, international political leaders, intellectuals, academics and journalists to discuss the most pressing issues facing Australia", the Garma Festival website says.
Amarley attended as one of three Indigenous students of Pymble Ladies College (PLC) where she attends as a scholarship student in Year 11.
At the Youth Forum the students were there to take part in, Amarley somehow ended up being the "go to" person.
"Throughout the festival I was asked to do a lot of things that required interviewing people and speaking to each other," Amarley said.
One of the the people she was asked to interview was Mr Albanese, and she was impressed by him.
"He was lovely," Amarley said.
"He was speaking to kids, he was speaking to people on the same level, like it didn't feel like he had like this huge authority. He spoke to us like more equals. And he spoke to me like with respect, I felt respected.
"And it seemed like he really was like listening and wanted to hear what we had to say.
"The theme of Garma was imagination.
"I asked him about how imagination impacts the future of education for First Nations students, and he just answered it perfectly.
"He spoke about out how important imagination was and how important it is to have dreams and large aspirations, because he said that he wants to help with those aspirations.
"He impressed me.
"And I'm not really into politics.
"But it was really nice to say that a man who is the leader of our country actually wants to hear it."
Although spending time talking to Mr Albanese, meeting Caroline Kennedy, Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar, it was Stan Grant that Amarley felt most star struck by.
Advertisement
"He's just such an icon," she said.
Amarley was also chosen to do the closing address for the Youth Forum.
She says she has no idea why she was chosen for such important tasks.
"I think I was just confident in what I was talking about.
"Because it's for my mob, it's for my people.
Advertisement
"And you know, when you're passionate about something, it's quite easy to speak about it freely, that no matter who it was with."
I think I was just confident in what I was talking about. Because it's for my mob, it's for my people.- Amarley Bron
Incredibly important and public as interviewing the Prime Minister, giving a closing address, and appearing on two television programs is, it was other, more personal things that are the highlights of Garma for Amarley.
Meeting and interacting with the community children, the "bubs", was her favourite part of Garma.
"I absolutely loved hanging out with the little babies.
Advertisement
"I also also really, really loved watching the dancing.
"They had this ground called the Bunggul ground.
"And it's like sacred country where black fellas would go and dance and it was just amazing.
"I made the most of my experience and I know that. I did so much and I think only did that because I'm quite outgoing.
"And I really wanted to be involved."
Amarley found the experience so inspiring, she encourages everyone, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, to experience the Garma Festival.
Advertisement
"I 100 per cent recommend it to anyone and everyone because it is for everyone to learn about culture.
"And that East Arnhem Land does it best you know, their culture is so alive, it's so it's so rich.
"I would recommend it in a heartbeat."
To watch Amarley in episode six of the Garma special on SBS On Demand, go to www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/program/garma-festival-2022.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.