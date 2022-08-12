Great Lakes Advocate

Biripi and Worimi woman Amarley Bron at Garma Festival 2022

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
August 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amarley Bron (second from left) with her teacher and two fellow students from Pymble Ladies' College at the Garma Festival. Image supplied

In the space of four days, proud young Biripi and Worimi woman Amarley Bron has talked with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, met the US Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, journalist Stan Grant and other luminaries.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.